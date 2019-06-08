TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has given the chiefs and leaders of Andoni Local Government Area, a 72-hour ultimatum to ensure the immediate release of three kidnapped expatriates of Raffoul Nigeria Limited, who were involved in the construction of the Unity Road in the area.

Governor Wike said failure to secure the release of the three expatriates kidnapped by Andoni youths at the expiration of the ultimatum, he would formally withdraw the recognition of all government-recognised chiefs in the council and cancel the Andoni aspect of the Unity Road project.

Wike further stated that other communities across the state must take measures to protect contractors and workers executing projects for them.

He said the same sanctions would be meted out to other communities where chiefs and leaders allow project contractors to be kidnapped by youths of the community.