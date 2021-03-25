From Layi Olanrewaju,

Three farm managers have reportedly been abducted by six heavily-armed suspected kidnappers at their commercial poultry farms at Pampo community, Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident happened at about 4:00 pm on Monday in the farming community located on Eyenkorin Afon Ogele Road in the LGA.

It was gathered that the gunmen dressed in Army uniform, shot into the air when they arrived in Hilux vehicle at one of the two farms they attacked .

The gunmen reportedly got hold of the Chief Security Officer in the farm and locked him inside one room, before they took away the two workers in the first poultry farm.

A source who spoke on the condition of anonymity but close to the owner of the second farm, Mirola Farm, said that the bandits also abducted his farm manager when they visited his farm on their way out of the community.

According to him, the bandits had contacted the farm owners.

He said they demanded the sum of N45 million for the three people abducted, which he said is N15 million ransom for each person.