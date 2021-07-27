From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Herdsmen have attacked a farm settlement in Opanda community in Nimbo, Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State with, at least, three farmers killed.

It was gathered that the attackers invaded the settlement early yesterday morning.

One of the community members, who did not want his name in print, said that villagers were still searching for more victims around the farm settlement.

A local security personnel, who was also contacted, said that the incident occurred at a settlement known as Ugbo Rice (Rice Farm), in Opanda. He said three farmers were confirmed dead, while another three were seriously injured.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Nigerian Police, in Enugu, Mr Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the incident, said that the police had commenced full investigation, in a bid to bring perpetrators to book.

“Following an information received at Nimbo Police Division in the early hours today, 26/07/2021, alleging that yet-to-be identified hoodlums attacked some persons in a location at Opanda Village, in Nimbo Community of Uzo-Uwani LGA, police operatives attached to the Division raced to the scene and found three young men with degrees of machete cuts. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are responding to treatment.

“Meanwhile, the area is calm, while the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, has ordered the conduct of thorough investigation, to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and bring the perpetrators to book. He also calls on residents of the area to remain calm and assist the police with useful information.”

Nimbo, a border community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area, has witnessed a series of attacks from herdsmen since April 25, 2016.

