From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Three persons, including a soldier, are feared dead following an attack launched by Sea Pirates at a military checkpoint, in Tuomo community, in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta Stateattack, which was reportedly launched at about 11.30pm, on Monday, was aimed at dispossessing military personnel of their weapons.

However, the initial attack by the hoodlums, who came in a speedboat, was repelled by the operatives.

In the ensuing duel between the hoodlums and the operatives, three persons, including two of the hoodlums and one soldier, were felled.

Besides, the gallant soldiers arrested one of the fleeing gunmen during the attack.

Due to the incident, tension is brewing among residents of Tuomo neighbouring communities in the locality.

Efforts to reach authorities of Operation Delta Safe on the incident proved abortive.

But, acting Public Relations Officer of Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, said his office was yet to be informed about the incident.

