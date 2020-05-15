Judex Okoro, Calabar

Three persons are feared dead in a renewed clash between Orugbam and the communities of Ipene and Egbor in Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State.

For decades, these communities have been engaged in fratricidal war over the ownership of palm plantation and some parcel of land. In 2018, the war escalated as Abanwan, Ipene and Egbor communities invaded Orugbam, razed the entire community and sent them into exile to Ekoli Edda in Afikpo South of Ebonyi State. Since then, the Orugbam people have been staying there, as internal displaced persons.

However, the Deputy Governor, Ivara Esu, had made series of entreaties and held meetings with stakeholders on the need for these communities to lay down their arms and embrace peace to no avail.

Esu was said to have visited the Orugbam people at Ekoli and pleaded with them to return home, promising to secure their land.

But in spite of the promises and pleas, the Orugbam people on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 about midnight, attacked Ipene and Egbor villages, shot about three persons and destroyed property and farm crops.

A witness, Mr Boniface Inyang, said the invasion was to clear way for the Orugbam warring youths to finally invade Abawan village, which is their main target of attack.

Inyang said the invaders could not get straight to Abanwan without passing though these villages (Ipene and Egbor) hence the need to hit them first to clear the road for eventual invasion of Abawan.