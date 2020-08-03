Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Three members of a family were reportedly killed yesterday following multiple explosions at a community in the central part of Borno.

Residents of Kafan Ruwa in Konduga Local Government Area, a remote community about 40 kilometres from Maiduguri, the capital of the state, were woken up by blasts at about 1am yesterday.

The explosions occurred near a house with all the family members inside, two residents of Maiduguri, who hail from the area told Daily Sun, citing information provided to them by their relations.

However, some security sources put the casualty figure at one.

They said the wife and son were badly injured and not dead as claimed by some media reports.

Neither the military nor police have commented on the incident. It was the second incident in a week, coming after twin explosions killed four persons at a commercial area in Maiduguri last week.

Meanwhile, the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) has canvassed for more funding for security agencies to address increasing insecurity in the country.

Chairman of the forum and Kebbi State, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu while speaking to journalist shortly after leading a delegation of the forum to Borno State governor on Sunday noted that inadequate funding was affecting the efforts of the security agencies to adequately deal with the security situation in the country.

“There is need for more funding for all the security agencies. There is no doubt as a nation even our budgets is small compared to our needs, a country of 200 million people, a country like ours; the current budget less than N30 billion is inadequate,” he said.