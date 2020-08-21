Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said soldiers on internal security operations in Sokoto State have arrested three foreigners, who are supplying arms and ammunition to bandits and other criminal groups operating in the North West.

The soldiers from Operation Sahel Sanity deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB), Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State were said to have intercepted the syndicate during an undercover operation.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who made this known at a media briefing, profiled the suspects as Nigeriens. He said the suspects were arrested with arms at Dantudu in Mailailai District of Sabon Birni LGA of Sokoto State. He listed the weapons found on them included six AK-47 rifles, three AK-47 rifle magazines and 2,415 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition carefully concealed in various parts of their operational vehicle.

He said the suspects are currently in military custody undergoing preliminary investigation after which they would be handed over to the relevant prosecuting agency.

The coordinator, while noting that some of the security challenges bedeviling the country has external influences, called on the public to be vigilant of their surrounding and report any strange movement to the security agencies.

He said: “It, therefore, goes to show that some of the security challenges in the country have external influence. The suspects are currently in custody undergoing preliminary investigation before being handed over to the prosecuting agency.”

Enenche said troops at the various theatres of operations have continued to decimate terrorist groups and deny them of having unhindered access to carry out attack.