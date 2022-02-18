From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Barring any last-minute change, three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors and some members of the National Assembly are expected to storm the Akpabuyo state constituency and Ogoja/Yala federal constituency kick-off campaign rally in Calabar.

The governors expected at the kick off rally are Governors Nyesom Wike, Udom Emanuel and Samuel Orom of Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Benue states respectively just as Senators Gershom Bassey, Sandy Onor Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, Rt Hons Essien Ayi, Eta Mbora and Daniel Asuquo would also attend the event slated for tomorrow, Saturday, February 19, 2022.

Sources close to PDP Secretariat Annex at Mary Slessor Avenue, Calabar, said other party stalwarts that would be at the rally, tagged ‘operation-deliver-PDP’ include former governors Donald Duke and Liyel Imoke, zonal leaders, chapter and ward leaders.

A few days ago, the State Working Committee of PDP constituted a campaign committee for Ogoja/Yala federal constituency and Akpabuyo State Assembly by-election scheduled for Saturday, February 26, 2022.

The campaign committee is made up of over 1, 000 members, who will be officially inaugurated tomorrow, February 19, 2022, are to move to their various wards and polling units to embark on aggressive campaigns to sell their candidates, Chief Mike Usibe for Ogoja/Yala federal constituency and Dr Effiom Ekeng Edet for Akpabuyo State House of Assembly.

Speaking on the state of preparedness ahead of the rally, the Publicity Secretary of PDP, Mr Mike Ojisi, confirmed that some PDP Governors, NASS members and party bigwigs from within and outside would turn up for the event.

Mike said the state leadership is in high spirits as preparations are on to ensure that the party retain the two vacant positions, adding that this is the time for Cross Riverinas to rally round PDP and push APC out of the state.

He said: “We are expecting Governors Wike, Udom and Otorm tomorrow, Saturday, February 19, 2022 in solidarity with us. They are members of PDP family and are free to come and deliver messages to their party members in the state.

“Their coming is a booster to the party members. We want to assure Cross Riverians that we are a PDP state and we would do all within the confines of electoral guidelines and process to win back those two vacant seats. We, therefore, call on our party members to go back home and mobilise their supporters ahead of the election. Nobody should engage in any form of violence, but rather ensure that their votes count.

“Our party is for fairness, equity and justice. And we promise the people of the state and the electorate that we shall not depart from that as exemplified in the emergence of Mike Usibe and Efiom Ekeng as our candidates.