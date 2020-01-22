Kehinde Adewole, Ado-Ekiti

Three herdsmen have been charged before an Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrate’s Court for unlawful destruction and malicious damage of a rice farm.

The accused persons: Nafiu Mohammed, 20, Mohammed Audu, 20, and Bumba Karba, 17, and others at large, took their cattle to the farm at Okemesi Ekiti, causing massive destruction to produce on the land.

According to the police prosecutor, Inspector Johnson Okunade, the incident occurred on January 7, at Apinrin Alapaye Farm Settlement, in Okemesi Ekiti, Ekiti West Local Government Area.

The prosecutor said total damage caused by the accused person to the farm belonging to Mr. Olusola Sanni was N4.5 million. He noted that the offences contravened section 451 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses. The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them.

Their counsel, Mr. Busuyi Ayorinde, urged the court to grant the defendants bail, promising that they would not jump bail.

Magistrate, Adesoji Adegboye, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

He adjourned the case until February 24 for hearing.