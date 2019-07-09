Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Three Fulani herdsmen suspected to be kidnappers have been arrested in

Irese in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The suspects, who were arrested inside a tick forest in the town by members of a vigilance group in the town, were alleged to have engaged in kidnapping in some parts of the state.

A farmer in the town, Toyese Adebanji, confirmed the arrest of the three suspects.

Adebanji said that the suspects were apprehended with guns and live bullets at their hideouts inside the forest.

“The Fulani herdsmen were nabbed at Irese community by members of a vigilance group during an early morning raid.

“Immediately after their arrest, they were taken to the palace of Olurese of Irese, where they were interrogated.

“They confessed belonging to a kidnap gang scattered inside the forests of the state where they always keep their victims.

“In fact, one of them confessed that the ring leader in the camp escaped when the local vigilantes stormed their den.

“These same gang kidnapped some people in Odudu area and they also abducted a man at Ayee community but freed him after paying a ransom of N300, 000.”

The Olurese of Irese, Oba Babatunde Falegan also confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

Oba Falegan said that the suspects were brought into his palace where they confessed to be members of a kidnap gang terrorising the state.

“The three kidnappers were brought to my palace by the vigilante group after they were apprehended during a search in the forest.

“During interrogation, three of them confessed that they belong to the gang of kidnappers operating inside the bushes of the state.