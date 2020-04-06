Magnus Eze, Enugu

One of the Fulani herdsmen notorious for raping women at Umulungbe in Udi Local Government Area has been arrested and handed over to the police.

Daily Sun gathered that the suspect was one of the three herdsmen accused of raping a 75-year-old woman in her farm at Umulungbe.

The culprit was apprehended about 5.30pm last Friday, after attacking the woman, alongside another in their farms.

Sources said the culprit was nabbed and brought to the Ninth Mile Police Division, while leaders of the Fulani herdsmen camping in the community were also summoned. They denied knowing the suspect, claiming that he and his gang members, still at large, might have sneaked into the community.

Our correspondent also gathered that both the culprit and the rape victim were currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

When contacted, police public relations officer in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the incident and revealed that the matter has been transferred to the State CID for further investigation.

Chairman of Udi Local Government Area, Ifeanyi Agu, condemned the incident, adding that prior to his swearing in as council boss, he had consulted widely to ensure absolute security of lives and property in area.

He said: “We have the state’s security committee that has been very active. We also have our Forest Guards and Neighbourhood Watch. I personally advocate farming for our people because of the relative peace in our area.

“But what happened indicates that we need to re-strengthen our security apparatus to ensure that such never occurred again.”