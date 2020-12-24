From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Three young men who robbed, gang raped and murdered a woman, have been arrested and are now cooling their heels in the detention cells of the Edo State Police Command in Benin City.

The suspects reportedly accosted the woman on her way to the market in Evbuosa road near Obozogbe in Orhiomwon Local Government Area of Edo State and dispossessed her of the sum N30,000 before dragging her into a nearby bush, where they took turn to rape and later left her with life threatening injuries.

The yet to be identified victim was said to have died as a result of the injuries she sustained during assault by her assailants.

According to vigilante group in the area,some persons who were in the farm heard the woman screaming but could not find her when they got to the scene because the suspects had dragged her further into the bush.

But luck however ran out of the suspects when a shirt belonging to one of them was found an the scene of the incident.

The owner of the shirt was later identified to be one Destiny Osa, who was subsequently arrested by the locals who handed him over to men of the Ugo Police Division, who in turn handed him over to men of the Anti Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit of the Edo State Police Command for further Investigation.

The Police, using high technical intelligence, got the said Destiny Osa to confess how they attacked, robbed, raped and murdered the woman in the bush at about 7 am.

The suspect later took the police to arrest the other two members of the gang, Etim Zion and Samuel Jeremiah, both from Akwa Ibom State but resident in the area.

The late woman’ hair attachment and her cloth (wrapper) were also said to have been recovered from the scene during police investigation.

It was further gathered that the prime suspect, Osa, later led the police and another investigative team to the bush area where the woman was gang raped.

Meanwhile, the body of the woman has been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy and further investigation.

Spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident, said no one had come for the body of the female trader.

He said anyone whose family member left home since Saturday 19 December 2020 to Evbuosa around Obozogbe in Orhiomwon Local Government Area of Edo State and had not returned home should contact the office of the Anti Kidnapping/Cyber Crime Unit of the Edo State police command in Benin City, assuring that the three suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.