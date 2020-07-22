Molly kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it has arrested three persons linked to the killing of the owner of Suncell Pharmacy, Gwarinpa, Sunday Chukwujekwu Ike, in Abuja.

Ike, who was also the Publicity Secretary of Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), was murdered in his shop on June 19, by the suspects, who took away his car and mobile telephone.

The police also recovered the mobile telephone and the vehicle of the deceased from suspects.

FCT police command Public Relations Officer, Anjuguri Manzah, who made this known in a statement, said the suspects were arrested by operatives of the Command Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), in Lafia, Nasarawa State and Jos, Plateau State, respectively.