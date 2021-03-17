From LAYI OLANREWAJU,Ilorin

Three persons were reported to have sustained several degrees of injuries as Muslims and Christian clash over the issue of using Hijab by Muslim students in Baptist Secondary and Baptist LGEA primary school, Ilorin, Kwara State.

Daily SUN gathered that the clash erupted around 9:00am after some Christians blocked the School entrance in order to prevent the Muslims students from gaining entrance into the School premises.

The situation was however brought under control as security agencies comprising of Mobile Police officers, NSCDC, including Nigerian Army officers took over the area to ensure calm.

The latest crisis followed the Kwara State Government announcement for the reopening of 10 grant-aided schools recently shut down over the hijab crisis, which did not go well with the Christians particularly Baptist members

Eyewitness account said that Baptist Church members gathered early on Wednesday morning blocking the entrance of the school with series of the inscription on the placard demanding for the return of their schools and their stand against the usage of hijab in mission schools across the state.

Just as this was going on, Muslim followers also reportedly gathered opposite the school condemning the placard carriers for denying Muslim students access into the school premises.

Police officers allegedly fired teargas into the air to disperse both Christians and Muslims protesting at Baptist School Surulere.

As we speak, normalcy has since returned to the area and security agents are still very much on ground to ensure peace.