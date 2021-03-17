From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin and Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Three persons reportedly sustained injuries as Muslims and Christian clash over the issue of using Hijab by Muslim students in Baptist Secondary and Baptist LGEA Primary School, Ilorin, Kwara State.

Daily Sun gathered that the clash erupted around 9am after some Christians blocked the school entrance to prevent Muslims students from gaining access into the school premises.

The situation was, however, brought under control as security agencies comprising mobile police officers, NSCDC and Army took over the area to ensure calm.

The latest crisis followed the state government’s announcement for the reopening of 10 grant-aided schools recently shut over the hijab crisis.

The announcement did not go well with the Christians particularly Baptist members

Witness account said Baptist Church members gathered early in morning and blocked the entrance of the school with series of inscription on the placard demanding the return of their schools and their stand against the usage of hijab in mission schools across the state.

Just as this was ongoing, Muslim followers also reportedly gathered opposite the school to condemn the placard carriers for denying Muslim students access into the school premises.

Police officers allegedly fired teargas into the air to disperse both Christians and Muslims protesters at Baptist School Surulere.

Normalcy has since returned to the area and security agents on ground to ensure peace.

Meanwhile, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has asked the Federal Government and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammad Adamu, to prevail on Kwara government to rescind its decision on compulsory use of Hijab in all schools in Kwara State including Christian Mission schools.

CAN warned that Federal Government’s failure to intervene in the matter could lead to unexpected crisis that could snowball into major crisis with loss of lives and destructions.

Its General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, in a statement made reference to the violence that was recorded in the state over the hijab policy which led to bloodletting.

“As a result, churches and mission schools were vandalised with impunity by the hoodlums banking on the state government’s support in the pretext of enforcing the policy. Some innocent Christians were violently abused and attacked under the watch of the Governor who was playing ostrich.”

CAN, thus, insisted that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, should be held responsible if the matter degenerates because it was his pronouncement on the issue of hijab wearing, in violation of the court directive on the matter to maintain status quo until the matter is finally resolved by the court that led to the violence.

CAN said that wisdom is required by those in leadership to handle sensitive issues such as that of religion so as not to precipitate war.