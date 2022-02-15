Three persons were injured in an altercation in the southern German city of Ulm on Monday.

The Police said unknown people rang the doorbell at a home on Monday evening and immediately attacked the person who opened the door.

One of the two residents then fetched a machete to defend themselves.

The attackers then fled, but the armed resident followed and an altercation ensued in the street, leaving three men injured.

They were taken to the hospital, where the extent of their injuries would be determined.

A woman who was visiting the residence during the attack made it to safety and was in shock.

The machete has not been found and it was not clear if it was used in the altercation.

A helicopter was being used as part of the operation to search for suspects.

It was initially unclear how many people were involved.

The crime scene was initially cordoned off but the Police later gave the all-clear and said there was no danger to the public.

The incident occurred in the early evening in the Oststadt district in the east of the inner city.

According to the spokesperson, the area is not known for gang-related crime. (dpa/NAN)