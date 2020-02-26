Three Irish soldiers were injured when their vehicle in a UN peacekeeping convoy ran over a mine in Mali.

The German military reported in Berlin on Wednesday that the incident occurred some 80 kilometers north-east of the city of Gao, which lies in the east of the country on the banks of the Niger River.

The convoy of 11 vehicles was part of the UN’s multinational MINUSMA mission which has been operating in the West African country since 2013.

The convoy was engaged in reconnaissance, the German Bundeswehr report said.

No further details were provided. (dpa/NAN)