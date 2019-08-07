Tony Osauzo, Benin

An Oredo Magistrate Court has sentenced a car wash owner, Igho Ita and two of his boys, Wellington Osagie and Pascal Bossou, to 32 months imprisonment each for stealing a Toyota Highlander valued at N3.5m.

The suspects who were arraigned on a two-count-charge bordering on stealing, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

‎During the trial, police prosecutor, ASP Patrick Agbonifo, called two witnesses and informed the court that the owner of the vehicle, John Paul Orjika, took his car to the car wash on August 11, 2018 and left his keys with them.

He said the owner returned and was told by the car wash operators that another person came and took the car away.

The suspects did not call any witness.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Ivie Akere, found the three of them guilty of both charges and sentenced them accordingly.

She, however, gave them an option of N160,000 fine on both charges.