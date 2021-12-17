From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has barred three High Court judges from promotion for five years for issuing conflicting ex-parte orders in the cases involving the former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus .

They are Justice Okogbule Gbasam of the High Court of Rivers State; Justice Nusirat I. Umar of the High Court of Kebbi State, and Justice Edem Ita Kooffreh of the High Court of Cross River State.

Director of Information, Soji Oye, said the decision to sanction the erring judicial officers was taken at a meeting chaired by Justice Mary Odili.

The statement said the affected judges have been barred from promotion between the next two to five years, issued them with warning letters and placed them on its watch list.

Part of the statement read: “The meeting which was chaired by the Deputy Chairman of Council, Hon. Justice Mary Peter-Odili, CFR agreed with the recommendations of the Investigation Committee set up in September 2021 that Hon. Justice Okogbule Gbasam of the High Court of Rivers State be barred from elevation to higher Bench for two years whenever he is due, as he failed to exercise due diligence in granting the ex-parte order in suit No: PHC/2183/CS/2021 between Ibealwuchi Earnest Alex & 4 others and Prince Uche Secondus & another, as there was no real urgency, in the circumstances of the matter, that would have required an ex-parte order.

“His Lordship is also issued with a warning letter to be circumspect in granting such ex-parte Orders in the future.

“Council also resolved that Hon. Justice Nusirat I. Umar of the High Court of Kebbi State be barred from elevation to higher Bench for two years whenever due, having found fundamental defects and non-compliance with the law in granting the ex-parte order in suit No: KB/HC/M.71/2021 between Yahaya Usman & 2 others and Prince Uche Secondus & another.

“He is also issued with a warning letter to be circumspect in granting such ex-parte orders in the future.

“Hon. Justice Edem Ita Kooffreh of the High Court of Cross River State will not be promoted to higher Bench for five years for allowing himself to be used as a tool for “forum shopping” and abuse of Court process in suit No: HC/240/2021 between Mr. Enang Kanum Wani and Uche Secondus, as it was evident that, in granting the ex-parte order, he was seised of earlier orders of the High Courts of Rivers and Kebbi States, being courts of coordinate jurisdiction with his.

“He is also to receive warning letter to be circumspect in granting such ex-parte orders in the future. The council also placed him on its watch-list for a period of two years.”

