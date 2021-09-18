Also at the meetings held on Wednesday and Thursday, Council further resolved to set up a Medical Board to ascertain the health status of Justice Amina Yaroson of the Kaduna State Customary Court of Appeal.

NJC is statutorily saddled with powers to discipline judicial officers. A statement issued on Friday by NJC Director of Information, Mr. Soji Oye, explained that the probe panel was constituted in line with the principles of fair hearing. Names of the three judges and areas of jurisdiction were however not disclosed in the statement. Council, however, dismissed the petitions written against Justices Inyang Eden