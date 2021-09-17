From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Judicial Council has set up a Special Investigation Committee to investigatee three Judges of the High Court who issued conflicting exparte orders on the same subject matter.

Already, the affected judicial officers who are of the court of coordinate jurisdiction, have been directed to appear before the investigating panel to show cause why they will not be punish for such misconduct.

Meanwhile, the NJC has issued a warning letter to Justice Sobere Biambo of the High Court of Rivers State for descending into the arena of a matrimonial conflict in suit marked OHC/IMC/2018.

Another Judge of the Cross Rivers state judiciary, Justice Elias O. Abua, was lucky as he was only adviced to in the future be wary of granting an order staying the execution of judgment which appeared executory in nature as the one he granted in suit No: HC/MSC/67/2019.

The decisions were taken at the end of the 95th meeting of the NJC under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Muhammad Ibrahim.

Also at the meetings which were held on Wednesday and Thursday, Council further resolved to set up a Medical Board to ascertain the health status of Justice Amina Yaroson of the Kaduna state Customary Court of Appeal.