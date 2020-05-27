Judex Okoro, Calabar

Kidnapping business has continued to boom in Cross Cross River as about three persons have been kidnapped in the last three weeks amidst COVID-19 partial lockdown.

The victims include one Egbede Jarigbe, younger brother of a member of the House of Representatives, an aluminium dealer at Eight Miles Justin Ekere and a paint dealer, simply bidentofoes as Eze Anayo, who were abducted at various points.

While Egbede, brother of a member of the House of Representatives, Hon Jarigbe Agom, representing Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency, regained freedom at the early hours of today, the duo of Justine and Eze’s whereabout are still unknown.

Furthermore, while Justine and Eze were picked up between first Nd second week of May at their shops locations in the evening, Egbede was abducted along Ekong Ita Street on Saturday, May 23, 2020 about 11:00pm by armed men.

It was learnt that the family of Egbede had put in pressures on the security operatives and the abductors, leading to his quick release and is said to have re-united with his family.

However, Daily Sun learnt that another victim, Chief Jude Ononenyi Odinka, 71, an electrical merchants, abducted on Friday, April 24, 2020 about 8:00pm at his shop located at Target Street is still at abductors den

According to family sources, the abductors of Odinka, have called only three times without mentioning any ransom thereby putting them at wits end.

The source said when the kidnappers called three weeks ago and they insisted on speaking with chief Odinka, at least to prove he is still alive, his abductors switched off the phone and have never called again.

Sources clause to Igbo community said Igbo leaders are worried about the safety of the Imo born business man who they disclosed is very asthmatic and has some other health challenges.

Expressing worries over the fate of Chief Odinka, the Chairman of Orsu Welfare Association and Igbo Youth President Cross River State, Bar Remi Agwuzie, said they have been praying for the release of their brother who was kidnapped five week ago.

Agwuzie said: “We are pleading with the people to please release our father and brother. We have not heard anything again from the abductors neither have we hard his voice on phone. We have reported to all relevant security agents and no positive response yet. It is very agonising.”

Speaking with Daily Sun, the Special Assistant to Governor on Sexurity Southern Senatorial district, Mr Ani Essien, confirmed the release of Mr EgbrdeJarigbe this morning.

Essien said they are trying their best to see how the issue of kidnapping can be overcome in the state, adding that security should be everybody’s business for now.

Recall that in April last month about four other persons were kidnapped and later released after payment of ransom running into millions.

They included one IT expert and dealer in computer accessories and brother to CEO of Andy Systems, a lady pharmacist who was whisked away by gun-trotting young men at her shop at Orok-Orok Junction off Goldie Street, Chidozie based in Cameroon, and a former Board member of the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Calabar,FNPH, and former governorship aspirant during 2007 PFP primaries, Princess Filia Henshaw.