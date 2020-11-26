Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Three kidnappers have allegedly fought and killed themselves while scrabbling for who gets the lion share from what they had stolen from their victims in Ibillo, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State just as a combined team of vigilance group, hunters and police arrested two suspected kidnappers and rescued two victims in same local government area

The two suspected kidnappers were said to have kidnapped two boys, who were on an errand for their master along the Igarra-Ibillo Road, and the vigilance group and police were promptly alerted and they mobilised and stormed their hideouts somewhere in Ibillo where they were arrested. A leader of the vigilante group, who preferred anonymity, told Daily Sun: “Two young men, who work for a businessman, were on an errand from their master and they were driving from Igarra to Ibillo when these kidnappers, who are Fulani, stopped them and attacked them with cutlass and took them into the forest.