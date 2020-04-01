Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than three persons were reportedly killed and two others inflicted with gunshot injuries when gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen attacked Ancha village in Irigwe Chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The attack which lasted between 10 pm Tuesday and 1 am Wednesday happened while villagers were asleep. It left several houses burnt and property worth millions of naira destroyed, Daily Sun reports.

A community leader, Nuhu Yakubu, told Daily Sun that the villagers had reported to security operatives when they noticed strange movements in a neighbouring village but that no action was taken.

“At about 4 pm on Tuesday, the villagers noticed strange movements around Huke community, a nearby village to Ancha, and when that was seen, the community alerted the security agencies and called STF, DSS and the DPO in charge of the area and informed them,” Yakubu narrated.

“There was no response from them until this morning when the attack had already happened. The attack lasted between 10 pm [last night] and 1 am this morning. Three people were killed – 2 men and 1 woman – while two persons sustained gunshot injuries and many houses were burnt.”

He said that the community is currently living in fear, with some households already fleeing the village.

Yakubu called on government and security agencies to come to the aid of the people as most of them are homeless.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Plateau State Command, ASP Ubah Gabriel, said information about the attack had not reached him, promising that he would find out and make it public.