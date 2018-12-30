The Edo Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Anthony Okon, who confirmed the accident, said it involved four trucks, three cars and one bus.

Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Three persons have been reported dead in a multiple road accident that occurred at Ewu along the Auchi-Okene-Abuja road on Saturday.

Ten others were said to have sustained injuries in the accident ‎that was attributed to a truck driver who lost control and in the process rammed into other vehicles.

The Edo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Anthony Okon, who confirmed the accident, said it involved four trucks, three cars and one bus.

“It was a multiple accident, 28 people were involved, three died, 10 were injured while others remain unhurt,” he said.

He said the accident happened due to break failure and loss of control, adding that one of the trucks had a failed break and in the process lost control and rammed into other vehicles.

“My people were there within two minutes of the accident to carry out rescue operation.

“I was there to make sure that obstructions were cleared off the road.

“The problem is that, that place needs to be dualised. Construction work is going on there, but at snail speed. If it is not dualised, it (accident) will continue to happen, just like what happened at Gwagwalada-Abaji-Lokoja in those days.

“That is what we should be talking about, because, that single lane cannot carry the heavy volume of vehicular traffic there,” he said.