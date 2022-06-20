Gunmen, yesterday, attacked worshippers at a Catholic church in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing three people and injuring two others.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the incident in a statement, in Kaduna, yesterday, said: “On a sad note, security agencies have reported to the Kaduna state government that bandits attacked worshippers and locals at Ungwan Fada, Ungwan Turawa and Ungwan Makama in the Rubu general area of Kajuru local government area.

“The report noted that the bandits stormed the villages on motorcycles, beginning from Ungwan Fada, and moving into Ungwan Turawa, before Ungwan Makama and then Rubu.”

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He explained that in Rubu village, the bandits attacked worshippers in the Maranatha Baptist Church and St. Moses Catholic Church.

“Three locals have been confirmed killed in the attacks, and two people were left injured – one of them a man, and a yet-to-be identified woman. An unspecified number of other locals were also kidnapped,” according to reports. The bandits looted shops and carted away some valuables from the villages,” he said.

Aruwan said the Acting Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, expressed deep sadness, and condemned the attack in the strongest terms.

She sent her sincere condolences to the families of the deceased victims, as she prayed for the repose of their souls.

He said the Acting Governor also commiserated with the attacked churches, and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“Security patrols are being conducted in the general area as investigations proceed,” Aruwan said.

When contacted, the Kaduna Command Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammad Jalige, also confirmed the incident, saying the attack happened yesterday while worshippers were in church.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .