Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than three persons were reportedly killed and two others inflicted with gunshots injuries when gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen attacked Ancha village in Irigwe Chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Sun gathered that the attack which lasted between 10pm to 1am Wednesday when the villagers were in their sleep, left several houses burnt and property worth million of naira destroyed.

A community leader, Nuhu Yakubu, told Daily Sun that the villagers reported to security agencies when they noticed strange movement in a neighbouring village but no action was taken by the government.

“At about 4pm on Tuesday, we saw strange faces moving around Huke community, a nearby village to Ancha, the community decided to alert the security agencies and call STF, DSS and the Police informing them of the development.

“There was no response from them until this morning when the attack was already done . The attack lasted from for about four hours, 10pm to 1am this morning.

“There people were killed, two men and one woman while two persons sustained gunshots injuries and many houses were burnt.”

He said the community is currently living in fear as some households have started fleeing the village for fear of another attack.

Yakubu called on the State government and security agencies to come to their aid as most of the indigenes whose houses were burnt are homeless.

The Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Ubah Gabriel, said he was yet to get details on the attack.