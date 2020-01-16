Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri and Noah Ebije , Kaduna

Three persons were shot dead as gunmen attacked a Yobe State monarch.

Those who were killed were the monarch’s driver and two aides while the traditional ruler escaped unhurt.

Emir of Potiskum whose traditional titile is Mai Pataskum in Northeast Yobe State, Umaru Bubaram was attacked along Zariia-Kaduna highway Tuesday evening.

Family and palace sources in Potiskum, Yobe commercial town told Daily Sun on the conditions of anonymity that the gunmen ambushed the convoy of the emir and open fire on the vehicles, killing his driver and two of his courtiers.

The sources said the Emir was on official visit to Kaduna, when the incident occurred.

“He was subsequently taken to the hospital for checks to determine if he sustain any internal injury, but he is fine .

Our Correspondent gathered that the Emir was on a national tour to traditional institutions across Northern region for the commissioning

He was on his way to Zaria when he came under attacked by the gunmen.

The incident happened at Fandatio village closed to Maraban Jos, Kaduna State, around 2am .

Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Yakubu Sabo, said that he soon issue a statement on the attack .

However, a traditional title holder in the Emir’s entourage, Sarkin Yamma Potiskum, Alhaji Gidado Ibrahim, confirmed the incident at Barau Dikko hospital where the Emir was rushed to for emergency treatment.

Ibrahim said: “The incident was very terrible, because we lost three of our men, while the two policemen attached to the emir were injured.

“But the Emir, Alhaji Umaru Bubaram, escaped unhurt, we thank Allah for that”.

When Daily Sun visited the hospital, there was heavy presence of security agencies,comprising of Soldiers, Nigeria Airforce, police and the Department of State Services (DSS) .

The Emir told our correspondent that: “I am fine, but I am not happy that other people were killed while some were injured”.