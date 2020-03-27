A fatal accident involving two vehicles and a tanker at Kwata junction, on Awka-Onitsha expressway in Anambra, has led to the death of two persons and four others injured.

Mr Andrew Kumapayi, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Anambra Commander, confirmed the incident on Friday in Awka. He said the accident, which occurred at about 10:57.a.m on Friday, could be attributed to speeding and loss of control.

“The fatal crash involved a tanker with registration number ENU921ZK, a truck with registration number XQ679EPE and a Toyota Hiace bus without a visible registration number.

“The crash which also involved a total of 18 people – 14 males and 4 females, led to the death of two persons and four others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The injured persons have been taken to Princeton Orthopedic Hospital, for medical attention while the corpses of the deceased have been deposited at the mortuary,” he said.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a hit-and-run bus driver, whose details were not gotten, killed one person at Mgbuka 2nd gate, Onitsha-Owerri expressway.

Kumapayi said the crash, which was caused by speeding, occurred at about 9.45.a.m, saying that the deceased has been deposited at Gateway Mortuary, Oba.

He said that FRSC officials were on ground to control traffic and clear obstructions at the scene of the crashes.

The Sector Commander warned drivers against speed limit violations and to shun all forms of dangerous driving that could only lead to avoidable road mishaps and deaths.