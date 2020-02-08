John Adams, Minna

A bandit attack at the Grumana community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State has left three people dead with over 50 others seriously injured.

One of the victims died while being taking to the hospital for treatment.

The attack, which the chairman of Shiroro Local Government Council, Alhaji Suleiman Chukuba, confirmed to our correspondent on phone, took place at about 1:00 pm Saturday afternoon.

This latest attack brings to five the number of such attacks in the area since January.

According to the council chairman, over 300 cattle were also rustled from a Fulani Man by the bandits.

Chukuba disclosed that the bandits invaded the community in about 100 motorcycles whilst shooting sporadically into the air to announce their arrival.

“I can’t ascertain the actual number of the bandits but my people said they came in about 100 motorcycles and three in each motorcycle,” the council chairman said.

“As I speak to you now, about 15 have been taken to the hospital in Minna for treatment. The number of people injured is so many but these were the ones that we were able retrieve so far.”

Among the injured, he said were about five of the vigilantes stationed in the area.

“I have equally notified the security agents on this latest attack. What we saw today is like war, the situation is terrible,” he said.

The management of the general hospital led by its medical director, Dr Ma’ali Mohammed Ishak, defied the strike action by organised labour in the state, by attending to the injured.

Just last week, President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered an airstrike on bandit locations in the state