From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Three persons including a child have been killed and seven others injured in an unprovoked shooting by a soldier at a town in Borno

A soldier reportedly opened fire yesterday at Mafa, a town located some 54 kilometres South East of Maiduguri, the state capital.

Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force Northeast, Operation Hadin Kai,Maj Gen Christopher Musa, confirmed the incident to Daily Sun but did not give details.

He described the incident as unfortunate and the action of the soldier unprofessional

He said the theatre has condoled with the families of the deceased while equally ensure treatment of the injured ones.

“We don’t condone such indiscipline and we are sad the incident,” he said.