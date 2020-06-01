Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Three persons have been killed when suspected Bororo Fulani herdsmen invaded some communities in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The affected villages, as gathered, include Ikereku, Pade, Olanla and Babalola villages and residents of the villages are said to be living in fear at present. The invaders were said to have stormed the villages on Sunday with dangerous weapons, including guns.

Names of the three persons reportedly killed by the suspected herdsmen were given as Ope Babalola, Waheed Ganiyu and Yemi Sunday Osuolale.

As gathered, the deceased persons were shot dead in their farms by the attackers and their bodies were picked up in the bush.

A resident of one of the villages, who did not want his name mentioned in print, said: “In the early hours of yesterday (Sunday), the Bororo Fulani herders raided Ikereku, Pade, Olanla and Babalola villages. They succeeded in killing our people on their various farm locations. By evening, we arrested four of them and had since been handed over to Moniya Divisional Police Station.”

The Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed the attack, though described the attackers as hoodlums, said two suspects had been arrested in connection with the crime.

“Yes, the hoodlums attacked a village, Olanla and shot three men. Two of the suspects have been arrested while police detectives have been despatched to the village to get other suspects arrested,” Fadeyi stated.