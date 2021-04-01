From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Three days of communal clash between Uhonmora and Sabongida communities in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State has left three persons dead, resulting in the shutdown of commercial and other activities in the two communities.

The clash, which reportedly started on Sunday, over disputed piece of land between the communities, was said to have occurred when some persons from Uhonmora went to measure a piece of land between the boundary of the two communities, and got attacked in the process by some persons from the other community.

It was learnt that several persons sustained injuries during the attack, while their vehicles and motorcycles were damaged.

Following the incident, youths from Uhonmora reportedly carried out reprisals on Sabongida-Ora the following day.

It was further learnt that following the clash, youths from both communities blocked the busy Ifon -Iruekpen Federal Road for the past three day, thus, preventing motorists from going through the communities.