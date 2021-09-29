From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Three people have been confirmed dead in the last three days as a result of clashes between two rival cult groups in Obiaruku, Ukwuani Local Government Area (LGA) of Delta State.

They were killed in separate locations with one of them, popularly known as Erosion, said to have been shot dead at his home, at Umusume Quarters of the community, on Sunday night.

The second victim was murdered in his home in the early hours of Monday, inside his apartment, along the Hospital Road, while the third victim was killed yesterday morning.

The multiple attacks were carried out by members of ‘Aiye’ and ‘Eiye’ confraternities who were fighting for supremacy. This came after the imposition of curfew on the town by council authorities to check menace of cultists.

General Commandant of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), Obiaruku, Mr. Azubike Oriaku, confirmed the killings.

