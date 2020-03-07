Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Three youths from Umuchima community in Imo state have been killed in a deadly cult clash between two rival gangs.

According to an eyewitness , the three victims were said to have died on the spot after allegedly shooting at each other. Several others were also said to have been seriously injured in the fight.However, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu who confirmed the incident explained that a team of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad moved into the area after hearing gunshots emanating from the cult war.

The incident according to the police image maker occurred on Wednesday at about 11:30 pm.