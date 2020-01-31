Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Three people were killed Thursday in Akwu community of Ankpa local government area of kogi state following a crisis that erupted between two clans over a chieftancy tussle.

According to an eye witness account the fragile peace in the community over the Onu Awku stool degenerated to crisis on Wednesday night and spread to Thursday when some youths from both opposing clans engaged themselves in a free for all killing three people and razing many houses.

“We were sleeping when we heard commotion from the eastern part of the community and when I came out, some houses were already on fire, We retrieved three bodies and evacuated many injured to health centers and hospitals in Ankpa and environs,” the account added.

Daily Sun learnt that among the houses burnt were those of the Administrator for Ankpa Local Government Area, Mr John Aduga.

The Administrator’s kinsman is said to be one of the contenders to the stool. Police spokespersn, DSP William Aya, said altercation over chieftaincy led to the clash with consequent deaths and destruction.

He explained that apart from the three lives lost and houses torched, five motorcycles were also burnt in the fracas.