Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Three people were killed in Thursday in Akwu community of Ankpa local government of Kogi State following a crisis that erupted between two clans over chieftaincy tussle.

According to an eye witness account, the fragile peace in the community over the Onu Awku stool degenerated to crisis on Wednesday night and spread to Thursday when some youths from opposing clans engaged themselves in a free for all killing three people and razing many houses.

The account said: “We were sleeping when we heard commotion from the eastern part of the community and when I came out, some houses were already on fire.

‘We retrieved three bodies and evacuated many injured to health centers and hospitals in Ankpa and it’s environs,” the account added.

Our correspondent learnt that among the houses burnt were those of the administrator for Ankpa Local Government Area, Mr John Aduga.

The sdministrator’s kinsman is said to be one of the contenders to the stool

The state police command through its Public Relations Officer, DSP William Aya, confirmed the incident to our correspondent on Thursday.

According to him, altercation over chieftaincy led to the clash with consequent deaths and destruction.

He explained that apart from the three lives lost and houses torched, five motorcycles were also burnt in the fracas.

He said the number of casualties could have been higher if not for the timely intervention of men from Ankpa police division.

He, however, said no arrest had been made in connection with the incident as residents deserted the community when they sighted the police.