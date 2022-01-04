From Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than three persons have been reportedly killed by gunmen at Rafin Bauna in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was gathered that the victims were ambushed and killed by their assailants.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, in a press statement signed by Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Simon Macham, condemned the attack and urged security operatives to unmask the perpetrators.

The governor described the attack as yet another callous attempt by the enemies of peace to begin the new year with violence, saying that the government would resist such attempts with all resources available to it.

He said that security report available to him indicated that the victims were on their way from Dutsen Kura to Rafin Bauna when they were ambushed and killed by the assailants who are still at large.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Lalong has, therefore, charged security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that the assailants are fished out and brought to justice, as the state government was more than ever committed to making life difficult for criminals.

He sympathised with the families of the victims and assured them that justice would be done.

Meanwhile, he has warned kidnappers to leave the state as anyone who caught and convicted for kidnapping would face the death penalty.

He was speaking at the Catholic Cathedral, Shendam, where he reassured the citizens of the State that the Government would increase its fight against all kinds of crimes,especially kidnapping which has become a greater threat to peace and security of the citizens.