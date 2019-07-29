A shooter who killed three people at a garlic festival in California on Sunday was himself shot dead by police, Scot Smithee, chief of police in the city of Gilroy, told reporters.

Smithee said another 15 people were injured in the attack, adding that the attacker was believed to have cut through a fence to avoid security and gain access to the venue.

The attacker was engaged by police within a minute of opening fire at around 5:40 p.m (0040 GMT), Smithee said, adding that police were still searching for a potential second suspect.

“It was not clear whether this man might also have opened fire or helped the perpetrator in some way, he said.

“We believe based on witness statements that there was a second individual involved in some way, we just don’t know in what way,” Smithee said.”

He said that he could not give any further detail on the dead suspect or victims.

A spokeswoman for the Santa Clara Valley Medical Centre, earlier said that five people had been sent to the hospital for treatment but declined to give any details on the level of their injuries.

“Videos posted on social media showed panicked festival-goers apparently running away from the shooter.

“Law Enforcement is at the scene of shootings in Gilroy, California. Reports are that shooter has not yet been apprehended. Be careful and safe, President Donald Trump tweeted earlier.” (dpa/NAN)