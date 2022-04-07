From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Bandits, on Tuesday evening, attacked a mosque at Baba Juli village in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State, while worshippers were breaking their Ramadan fast, killed three people and abducted several others.

Police spokesperson of Taraba state command, DSP Usman Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident, said he was waiting for more details from the Divisional office in Bali.

Daily Sun, however, learnt that the bandits numbering more than 50 invaded the village, and part of them attacked the Jumma’at Mosque where the worshippers had assembled and started breaking their Fast.

A source from the village told Daily Sun that the terrorists had, some time last month, attacked the village, but were forced to flee after serious exchange of fire.

“Yesterday’s attack took us unaware as we were breaking our Fast inside the mosque when we started hearing gunshots, and there was nothing we could do to counter the terrorists,” he said. He said three people were killed inside the mosque by the terrorists and many of villagers were abducted and taken to unknown location.