Gunmen killed three people, including a councillor, Nasir Magaji, in a simultaneous attack on three communities in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State, yesterday morning.

Residents of the communities also claimed that the gunmen abducted several people, including two women, during the attacks on Dutsen Reme Low-Cost Funtua, Gozaki Village, in Kafur and Dan Rimi community of Malumfashi Local Government Areas.

A resident of Dutsen Reme, Abdurrahman Aliyu, told PREMIUM TIMES that gunmen, locally called bandits, attacked after midnight and began shooting sporadically.

He said Mr Buhari, a resident of the community, was killed outside his house.

In the Gozaki community, residents said the gunmen first abducted the councillor’s wives, but they returned moments later to shoot him.

The bandits took his wives, but later released them and returned to the house. That was when they got him. They sprayed his body with bullets and left him there. They didn’t take anything from the house,” said a resident who asked not to be named.

The councillor, who was elected two weeks ago, was pronounced dead in a hospital in Kafur town.

Also, gunmen, in the early hours of yesterday, bombed Anaku Divisional Police Headquarters in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The incident was the fifth attack to be recorded in the state within one week.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the latest attack on Anaku police facility, yesterday afternoon.

He said the gunmen attacked the facility with a locally made explosive, but they were repelled by police officers on duty.

Mr Ikenga said no life was lost in the incident and that the police facility was secured.

“The operatives stood firm and engaged the hoodlums which made them flee the scene. The miscreants, in a bid to escape, threw bon fires inside the station and it affected three police operational vehicles,” Mr Ikenga said.

He said police officers in the state are prepared to confront the gunmen and protect their facilities.

The police spokesperson said operatives have been deployed to the area to restore normalcy and track down the fleeing suspects.

Attacks by armed men have increased in the South East in recent times. The attacks often target security agencies and government facilities.