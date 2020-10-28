Lukman Olabiyi

The Lagos State Government has announced that there will be a total closure of the Adekunle to Adeniji section of the Third Mainland Bridge for the second time from midnight of Friday October 30, to Sunday, November 1.

According to a statement signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, this second phase closure of the repair works is coming two weeks behind schedule as a result of delays occasioned by the recent mayhems around the Lagos metropolis.

” It is however essential to have it urgently done to prevent vibrations on the bridge during the casting-in-place of the newly installed expansion joints which in turn will allow the special concrete achieve its required compressive strength”, the statement read.

The Commissioner had earlier explained that the casting of the expansion joints will be in two phases due to the number of expansion joints that will be casted and to effectively manage the attendant traffic, hence, repair works slated for weekends to minimize inconveniences that may arise from the total closure.

Appreciating the patience exhibited by Lagosians from the commencement date of the project, Oladeinde hinted that the previous alternative routes remain the same for road users to utilize during the closure period, while LASTMA and other Traffic Management Agencies will be on ground to direct traffic for easy vehicular movement.

The Transport Commissioner also assured that the section of the bridge between Adekunle and Iyana–Oworo still remains open, as well as Ebute Metta outbound section into Iyana-Oworo.

“The State Government is hereby appealing to residents of the State, especially motorists that ply these corridors to stay calm and key into the various measures put in place in order to achieve the January 2021 deadline for the completion of the project.”, the statement held