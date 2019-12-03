Three men on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for alleged display of unlawful dangerous weapons in the public.

The defendants: Ibrahim Olorunfemi, 22; Tijani Ahmed, 23 and Oluwadamilare Bankole, 25, who all reside at Igando area of Lagos state, are facing charges of conspiracy and arming selves with dangerous weapons.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Peter Nwagwu, told the court that the defendants committed the offences with some others still at large on Nov. 20 in Egan area of Lagos state.

Nwagwu said that the defendants armed themselves with stones, bottles, knives and cutlasses which they used to threaten the lives and peace of some of the residents of Egan community.

“The residents alerted the police who arrested the defendants while the others escaped,” the prosecutor said.

Nwagwu said that the offences contravened Sections 51 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that each of the sections prescribes two years’ jail term for offenders.

The magistrate, Mrs Y.O. Aje-Afunwa, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N400, 000 each with one surety in like sum.

Aje-Afunwa said that the sureties should be gainfully employed with evidence of two years’ tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Feb.18, 2020 for mention.