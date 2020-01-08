Romanus Okoye, Lagos

Three men on Wednesday appeared before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over the alleged possession of two human skulls. The defendants, Kazeem Olanrewaju, 27, Amidu Kazeem, 38, and Muritala Salami, 43, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful possession of human parts. They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Seargent Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendants committed the offences at 6:00 p.m. on November 21, 2019, along Adeniji Adele Road, Lagos. She told the court that the defendants were caught in possession of two human skulls put in a black plastic bag, which they had earlier claimed contained biscuits.

Olaluwoye said that the two defendants later confessed to having purchased the skulls from the first defendant, Olanrewaju, who was a cemetery worker.

She said that the alleged offences contravened Sections 411 and 238 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Section 238 stipulates 14-year imprisonment for unlawful possession of human part, while 411 provides for two years imprisonment for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, Mrs S O Obasa, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N1 million each, with two sureties in like sum. Each surety must be a blood relation to each defendant while both sureties must be gainfully employed.

Obasa also directed that the sureties reside within the court’s jurisdiction and show evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until January 20 for mention.