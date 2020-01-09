Romanus Okoye

Three men yesterday appeared before a Chief Magistrates’ Court, Yaba, Lagos, over alleged possession of two human skulls. The defendants, Kazeem Olanrewaju, 27; Amidu Kazeem, 38; and Muritala Salami, 43, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful possession of human parts. They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Sargent Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendants committed the offences at 6pm on November 21, 2019, on Adeniji Adele Road, Lagos. She told the court that the 1st defendants were caught in possession of two human skulls put in a black nylon, which they had earlier claimed contained biscuits.