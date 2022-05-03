From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Residents of Enugu Ezike in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State have condemned a video currently circulating online, where a young girl was viciously raped by three unidentified men in the community.

In the video, which is currently being widely circulated online, the girl was seen begging the men to stop violating her, but her pleas fell on deaf ears.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The girl was also heard in the video begging them and referring to her abusers as brothers in the local Enugu Ezike dialect, but the men who also spoke the same dialect rather forced her to suck their private parts after forcefully penetrating her.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The girl was also heard begging them to stop making the video which is now trending on social media.

One of the men was seen hitting her on the forehead and threatening to harm her if she stopped sucking him.

A political leader in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, Mr Emeka Jonah, expressed displeasure over the incident. He condemned the act, stressing that the culprits would be found and punished.