The police on Tuesday arraigned three men: Alabi Tayo, 40, Olufemi Sangokeye, 37, and Lekan Lawal, 28 before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

They were arraigned for allegedly hitting two of the staff of Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) while on official duties with moulded block.

The defendants, whose residential addresses were not provided, are facing a three-count-charge of conspiracy, breach of the peace and assault.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the prosecutor, Insp. Emmanuel Ajayi, the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace by disrupting some staff of IKEDC from performing their lawful duties.

Ajayi told the court that the defendants committed the offences with others still at large on Dec. 18 at 10 a.m., in Abule Taylor Street in Abule Egba, a suburb of Lagos.

He said that the defendant hit a molded block on the eyes of one Ken Ikheria and gave him a deep injury in his right eye while discharging his lawful duties.

The prosecutor said that the defendant also assaulted one Johnson Olabode by giving him a blow which resulted into a deep injury after he had torn his clothes.

The chief magistrate, Mrs O. Fagbohun, admitted the defendants to N100, 000 bail each with one surety each in like sum.

Fagbohun ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government and must also be residing within the court’s jurisdiction.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the alleged offences contravene Sections 168, 173 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 (revised).

The magistrate adjourned the case until Jan. 15,2020 for mention. (NAN)