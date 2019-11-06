Three migrants have drowned off the coast of Lanzarote, one of Spain’s Canary Islands.

Four further people were rescued near the coastal village of Caleta de Caballo, the local emergency services 112 Canarias said on Wednesday.

Rescuers went out to sea in search of people after spotting the remains of a boat.

The emergency services looked for other migrants who were reportedly in the boat, too.

It is unclear where exactly the boat fell apart or where it set sail from.

The Canary Islands are located off the coast of West Africa, close to Morocco. (dpa/NAN)