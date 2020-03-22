News reaching Daily Sun has it that the Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed yet another three new cases of COVID-19 now bringing the total number of cases to 25.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Health early on Sunday morning.

It was revealed that all the three cases which were reported in the Lagos area had a history of travelling to countries currently being ravaged by the novel coronavirus in the past seven days.

According to the ministry, “Three new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in #Nigeria

“As at 06:45 am on the 22nd of March, there are 25 confirmed cases of #COVID19 recorded in Nigeria

“Of the 25 confirmed cases, 2 have been discharged, with no death.

“All 3 cases were reported in Lagos State, and have travel history to high-risk countries in the last 7 days

“We’re working closely with @LSMOH to identify & follow up with contacts

“If you‘ve returned to Nigeria from any country in the last 14 days, please stay in self-isolation.”