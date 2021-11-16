Customers and winners in the just-concluded Season 7 of the First City Monument Bank (FCMB) bumper reward scheme, “FCMB Millionaire Promo”, have described the bank as a friend of the masses. They also commended the lender for constantly rising to the occasion in meeting their personal and business needs through various empowerment activities.

Commending the bank, an Abia State- based trader, Chukwudi Akwaeze, said, “Winning N1,000,000 in the FCMB Millionaire promo is still like a dream. Now I have enough money to grow my business without having to dip into my savings. I am very grateful to FCMB for capping this year with such an amazing gift.”

Another entrepreneur, Mrs. Victoria Ogunleye, expressed gratitude to First City Monument Bank for changing her story and status. The baker and beads maker resident in Rivers State became a millionaire last month during the grand finale draw of the FCMB Millionaire promo held October 28.

She said, “At the beginning of the year, I received a text message informing me about the promo. I did everything I could to maintain the necessary balance in my account to qualify for the draws. I am thrilled that my commitment finally paid off. I am ending 2021 as a millionaire.”

For his part, Master Dumtochukwu Asapuo, who is seeking admission to Lagos State University (LASU), said, “I started banking with FCMB in September. When I received news of the promo and draws, I ignored it until I got a call on October 28 that I had just won N1 million.

